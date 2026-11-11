Unsettled weather in UAE: Cooler weekend expected after rain with lows of 20°C

Overnight temperatures in the UAE’s coastal cities could fall to 20°C or 21°C by the weekend, with daytime highs easing to around 30°C to 31°C, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Speaking on the Direct Line programme at Dubai Radio, Al Jarwan said temperatures could drop more noticeably after UAE's approaching rainy spell, bringing cooler conditions towards the end of the week.

He described the weather system as one of the first winter low-pressure systems arriving from the north during the current autumn period. Al Jarwan also pointed to the approaching start of winter in the traditional local Al Duroor seasonal calendar.

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According to this calendar, the first phase of winter will begin between November 26 and 28, he said. This refers to the local seasonal reckoning, rather than the astronomical start of winter.

The developing weather is not only about clouds moving into the UAE from neighbouring countries, Al Jarwan explained.

A moist air mass accompanying the system could also help clouds form locally, particularly over mountainous areas. These formations could develop alongside the incoming cloud cover, contributing to the unsettled conditions.

Heavy rain possible in some inland areas

Al Jarwan said the weather system could deepen today and Thursday, bringing potentially heavy rain to mountainous areas and some inland and western locations.

He also mentioned a chance of light rain and stronger winds capable of raising dust, particularly during the afternoon, as the system begins affecting the country.

The unsettled conditions are linked to a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, he explained.

His outlook broadly aligns with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast previously reported by Khaleej Times, which indicated that the system would deepen from Wednesday and bring rainfall of varying intensity until Thursday afternoon.

In that report, NCM meteorologist Dr Ahmed Habib said temperatures would gradually fall by around 4°C to 6°C over the following three days, with a further decrease on Friday.

While the main spell of unsettled weather is expected to ease on Thursday afternoon, some cloud activity could linger over northern and eastern parts of the UAE on Friday, according to that forecast.