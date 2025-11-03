UAE weather: Unstable conditions nationwide until November 7; what to expect

The UAE is expected to witness a spell of unsettled weather starting Monday, November 3 until Friday, November 7, the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said as the nation shifts to winter.

Conditions during these five days will be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, with chances of light to moderate rainfall at intervals.

The period will also see active winds and sea conditions varying between slight and moderate, along with a slight drop in temperatures on some days.

Reason behind unsettled weather

This period of changing weather conditions is due to seasonal transitional patterns between autumn and winter, as the chances of cloud formation over western and coastal areas will increase.

Light rainfall accompanied by occasional fresh winds will also be possible.

This is expected to help moderate temperatures and bring relative stability to weather conditions across most parts of the country.

What to expect

According to the forecast, Monday morning will be humid over some coastal and inland areas, with partly cloudy skies and low clouds—especially over coastal areas and islands—possibly bringing light rain.

Temperatures will see a slight decline. Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh, ranging between 10–25 km/h and reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

On Tuesday morning, conditions will remain humid over some coastal and inland areas, with conditions turning partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, especially in the west and over coastal areas, and occasionally dusty in the north and east. Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, light to moderate, sometimes fresh, at 10–25 km/h reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Wednesday, the weather will be humid in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, becoming partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy in the west with a chance of light to moderate rain at times, accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh, at 10–25 km/h reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Thursday, the weather will remain humid in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, becoming partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy over the Al Dhafra region with a chance of light to moderate rain at times. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh, at 10–25 km/h reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

On Friday, the weather will continue to be humid in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, with partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies, especially in the west, along with a slight drop in temperatures. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh, ranging between 10–25 km/h and reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.