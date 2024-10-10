UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

The UAE's NCM is currently monitoring the presence of a low-pressure system that is expected to deepen into tropical depression in the next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology alerted residents of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India. This is expected to move towards the central Arabian Sea and deepen on October 14 and 15.

Maps seen by the authority indicate the presence of this weather phenomenon near the western coasts of India.

The NCM stated that tropical events often undergo many rapid and sudden changes, and that it will update on any developments on the situation.