UAE: Yellow alert issued; police warn motorists of poor visibility

The initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the northern emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology sent a yellow alert, warning motorists of fog formation and low visibility. The Abu Dhabi Police also alerted motorists and urged drivers to be watchful.
The Met department said there is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further over some internal and coastal areas from 00:00 until 09:00 Saturday morning (April 6).
Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers have been warned of changing speed limits and the new speed displayed on electronic information boards.
On Saturday, the weather in the country will be fair in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon. Temperatures will increase gradually.
It will be humid by Saturday night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the northern emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The young boy is now safe, healthy and with his family, local police assured the public
Both landmarks will have a a synchronised laser show at 8.05pm on May 6
It will house a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and preventive medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, among others
The day of splendour and formality will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years
The unmanned aerial vehicle, which can be easily deployed during special missions, is also suitable for use in extreme weather conditions
Sheikh Khaled awarded 18 winners for their achievements in organisational excellence across various fields in 3 categories: diamond, gold and silver
After winning the first time, he says he felt he had 'the luck of the green and continued buying tickets'