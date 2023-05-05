UAE: Yellow alert issued; police warn motorists of poor visibility

Met department notify residents of fog formation and deterioration in visibility

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 11:47 PM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology sent a yellow alert, warning motorists of fog formation and low visibility. The Abu Dhabi Police also alerted motorists and urged drivers to be watchful.

The Met department said there is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further over some internal and coastal areas from 00:00 until 09:00 Saturday morning (April 6).

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers have been warned of changing speed limits and the new speed displayed on electronic information boards.

On Saturday, the weather in the country will be fair in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon. Temperatures will increase gradually.

It will be humid by Saturday night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly wind freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.