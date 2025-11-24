UAE winter officially begins as ‘Darbet Al Ahaymar’ sweeps the region

As temperatures across the UAE dip to as low as 7°C, the country has officially entered its winter season today, marked by the traditional “Darbet Al Ahaymar” weather phenomenon.

This, characterized by a significant drop in temperature and unstable weather conditions, has already brought rain and hail to parts of Saudi Arabia, signaling the start of a colder period for the Arabian Peninsula.

Speaking on Noor Dubai Radio’s live podcast program, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, confirmed the arrival of winter. “We are now in the first ten days of winter, according to the traditional ‘Duroor’ calendar,” Al Jarwan stated. “The Darbet Al Ahaymar has made its presence felt in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where Mecca and other areas have witnessed significant rainfall and even hail.”

While the UAE has not experienced the full force of the “Darbet Al Ahaymar” in terms of severe storms, the influence of the system is evident in the noticeable drop in temperatures.

Over the past few days, temperatures have fallen to between 7°C and 16°C, with more rain reported on the western islands.

Al Jarwan explained that the “Duroor” calendar, which uses stars as its guide to predict the weather by Arabs marks the beginning of winter approximately 100 days after the appearance of the Suhail star. This period, which began today, is expected to last until March 4.

“The coldest period is anticipated in January, with temperatures potentially dropping to 0°C in desert areas,” Al Jarwan noted.

He added that the coming months of December, January, and February are expected to see an average monthly rainfall of about 15 mm.

With the onset of cooler weather, many residents are expected to head to the desert for camping and outdoor activities.

Al Jarwan took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of preserving the natural environment.

“We hope that all who enjoy the outdoors will protect our natural habitats, including the Ghaf and Samar trees, and all elements of our desert ecosystem,” he urged. “These natural systems are integral to the UAE’s environment and must be preserved for future generations.”