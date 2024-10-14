UAE to see rains, thunderstorms as low-pressure system moves towards Oman

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

The UAE can expect rainfall of different intensities in some areas, along with lightning and thunder, and a possibility of hail, according to the weather department.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that this is due to extension of the surface and upper low-pressure as the system in the Arabian Sea moves towards the Sultanate of Oman.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a visual, shared by NCM:

From Tuesday to Friday, the rain will be seen in the eastern and northern regions, and then extend to some internal and western areas.

UAE residents can also expect winds that range between light and strong, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility.