UAE weather: Yellow, orange alerts issued for rain; temperature to drop to 17°C

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of convective clouds (which are associated with rainfall) forming over some parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM has issued yellow and orange alerts for convective clouds, urging people to exercise caution when they are outdoors in certain areas.
Temperatures are set to drop to 17°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Dubai. The emirates will see highs of 27°C and 28°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough, with clouds forming over the Arabian Gulf. Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
