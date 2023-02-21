UAE weather: Yellow alert issued; temperature to drop to 18°C

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with the probability of mist, fog forming over some internal, northern areas

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A yellow alert has been issued for fog. The NCM has shared a map of the areas where fog is expected to form today.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day.

Temperatures will increase gradually. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 24°C and a low of 18°C. Dubai will see a high of 25°C and a low of 20°C.

The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight later in the day in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate, and maybe rough by night in the Oman Sea.

