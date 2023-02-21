UAE weather: Yellow alert issued; temperature to drop to 18°C

They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
A yellow alert has been issued for fog. The NCM has shared a map of the areas where fog is expected to form today.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day.
Temperatures will increase gradually. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 24°C and a low of 18°C. Dubai will see a high of 25°C and a low of 20°C.
The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight later in the day in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate, and maybe rough by night in the Oman Sea.
They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers
The country has introduced 3 plants over the past few years with capacities of 420 gallons per day, which is a 25% increase in terms of total installed capacity
The country conducted 13 cloud-seeding missions within a week in January 2023 alone, which resulted in heavy downpours for a few days
The emirate's Judicial Department further revealed that it successfully resolved 63 per cent of the family disputes submitted for its consideration last year
Visitors, for whom guided tours are available, are not required to book tickets to attend services
The country's embassy said in a statement that the visit by the ship aims to 'strengthen the bonds of friendship' between the two countries
The mega event brings together food and beverage communities from across the world to the city to chart the way forward for this rapidly-evolving sector
The Emirati team will start returning home today after working 14 consecutive days in Turkey