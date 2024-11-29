UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea; dusty conditions expected

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday for rough sea and fresh northwesterly winds reaching up to 40kmph.

The met issued a yellow alert for wind and rough seas, noting that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 6 feet offshore in Oman Sea until 6am on Saturday, November 30.

The weather department also noted on Thursday that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 10 feet in offshore in the Arabian Gulf from until 7am on Sunday, December 1. An orange alert means one must be on alert and comply with the advisory issued by the authorities.

Overall, residents in the UAE can expect partly cloudy condition today, which could get partly dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times especially over the sea, will cause dust and sand to blow across the country, which may reduce horizontal visibility.