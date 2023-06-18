UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; chance of rain clouds by afternoon

Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 6:20 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds appearing eastward might be convective by afternoon over the mountains. Convective clouds are usually associated with rainfall. It will be humid by night and Monday mornin, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blowing dust during the day.

A yellow alert, which is in place until 8am today, has been issued again for rough seas. Residents are urged to be on the lookout if they opt for outdoor activities during this time.

Temperatures will vary between 29°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi; 28°C and 38°C in Dubai.

