UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; chance of rain clouds by afternoon

Watch: 11-yr-old Emirati football fan gets surprise of his life as Chelsea captain visits him in Abu Dhabi hospital
Cesar Azpilicueta told the boy about his own injuries and how, through patience and rehabilitation, he recovered to pursue his sport
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Clouds appearing eastward might be convective by afternoon over the mountains. Convective clouds are usually associated with rainfall. It will be humid by night and Monday mornin, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blowing dust during the day.
A yellow alert, which is in place until 8am today, has been issued again for rough seas. Residents are urged to be on the lookout if they opt for outdoor activities during this time.
Temperatures will vary between 29°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi; 28°C and 38°C in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Cesar Azpilicueta told the boy about his own injuries and how, through patience and rehabilitation, he recovered to pursue his sport
The centre offers support and guidance to citizens, making it easier to find a high-quality home that best suits their needs
Take a look into the times when the iconic star visited the emirate
Recruitment experts and talent scouts have been seeing a surge in opportunities in various sectors, bucking previous hiring trends at this time of the year
Here’s what the Emirates has been doing to enhance its reputation as the best place to live in
Those driving on the major road have been asked to exercise caution
The air ambulance crew rushed to the scene after a report was received
Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matrooshi will graduate from the Nasa Astronaut Programme in early 2024