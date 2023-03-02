UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rain; temperatures to decrease slightly

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some internal and coastal areas

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:14 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:23 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and to cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Convective clouds are expected to bring rainfall, especially over northern and eastern parts of the country. The NCM has issued a yellow alert for rain caused by cloud seeding over some southwestern areas.

Temperatures are set to drop to 18°C in Abu Dhabi and 19°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a high of 27°C.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some internal and coastal areas. Abu Dhabi Police has issued an alert for fog, urging motorists to be careful.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

