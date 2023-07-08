UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog, temperatures to hit 49ºC today

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust

Photo: KT file

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 7:23 AM Last updated: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 7:24 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A fog alert has been issued by the weather authority, saying, "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some Western coastal and internal areas from 4.30am until 8.30am Saturday."

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Clouds may appear Eastward and may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. Humidity levels will range from 20 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 30 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and will be slight to moderate at times in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: