UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust; humid night ahead

He is the 14th Lebanese national to have hit the grand prize since the start of the promotion in 1999
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas in the northern part of the country.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to reach maximum temperatures of 42°C and 43°C today.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, maybe rough westward in the Arabian Gulf in the afternoon, and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
He is the 14th Lebanese national to have hit the grand prize since the start of the promotion in 1999
The scheme has eliminated several criteria and conditions from the previous system, including the need for attesting previous degrees and a minimum physical presence requirement
It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon inmates during significant Islamic occasions
'This is very special for me because I never got to meet my father as he died before I was born; it is very important for me that my children get to see me as they grow up'
Dubai-based expat has no intentions to leave his profession as a carver just yet because it is this employment that has enabled him to turn his life around
Sheikh Hamdan also wished the world with a heartwarming video of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
The adorable boys, aged 5 and 6, had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak with the emirate's Crown Prince
Celebrating the festival for the first time in the Emirates? Here's a guide to how traditions are done in the country and how the authorities have made the process easier for residents