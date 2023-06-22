UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust; humid night ahead

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 6:20 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas in the northern part of the country.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to reach maximum temperatures of 42°C and 43°C today.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, maybe rough westward in the Arabian Gulf in the afternoon, and slight in the Oman Sea.

