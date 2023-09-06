UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust as temperatures reach 44°C

Open to employees across public and private sectors and free zones, the scheme aims to protect end-of-service dues
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times eastward, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast.
The temperatures will increase over some coastal areas. Mercury is set to hit 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 30°C.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over the western parts of the country. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Open to employees across public and private sectors and free zones, the scheme aims to protect end-of-service dues
The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity said it aims to 'capitalise on the increasing demand for travel'
The winning entries will be showcased at an awards ceremony on February 29, 2024
Authority urges to be on the lookout for such scams, lists ways to protect oneself
Beautiful illuminations sprung up all over the country
With the help of the ground staff and following exchange of 3 emails, the Lost and Found Department could track down the missing item
Fake goods market is estimated to be valued at $2-3 trillion, impacting companies and individuals
The woman had originally arrived in the UAE in April on a visit visa to reunite with her partner