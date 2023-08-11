UAE weather: Visibility set to drop as sand, dust to blow

Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 7:16 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand during the day. Horizontal visibility will drop.

Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning with the formation of some rainy and convective clouds in the east and south, extending over some internal and western areas.

Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 46ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 15 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 75 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: