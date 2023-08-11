UAE weather: Visibility set to drop as sand, dust to blow

Ruling states that such behaviour blatantly disregards the requirement of a favourable reputation, a prerequisite outlined by the legal profession's regulations
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand during the day. Horizontal visibility will drop.
Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning with the formation of some rainy and convective clouds in the east and south, extending over some internal and western areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 46ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 15 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 75 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Ruling states that such behaviour blatantly disregards the requirement of a favourable reputation, a prerequisite outlined by the legal profession's regulations
Visit will boost maritime partnership between the two navies and foster a common understanding of the security challenges in the region
Expert reveals five plants that thrive indoors and in higher temperatures
For most, however, it is more a matter of habit and preference
Since 2016, the 32-year-old has been travelling the world on foot and cycling to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence and truth
More than 15 million have availed of the services and facilities provided by these recreational spaces
As Noura shared her experiences and the challenges she faced in exploring the world, the President encouraged her to keep going, emphasising the importance of promoting understanding among diverse cultures
Religion was named as the most important to personal identity by 30% of the respondents in the Levant