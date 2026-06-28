UAE weather update: NCM warns of rain, strong winds on Sunday afternoon

Some parts of the UAE are expected to experience rainfall on Sunday afternoon, according to an alert issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The forecast indicates the development of convective cumulus clouds over parts of the eastern region, which may bring rain along with fresh to strong winds.

The NCM said wind speeds could reach up to 45 kilometres per hour between 2pm and 7.30pm, potentially causing blowing dust and reduced visibility in affected areas. The most active conditions are expected in eastern regions, where cloud development is likely to intensify through the afternoon and evening.

The weather department said the weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with a surface high-pressure system from the west and a weak upper-air low-pressure system. The NCM added that conditions may include convective cloud formation, intermittent rainfall and gusty winds, with dust likely to be lifted in exposed areas.

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Rains across the UAE

The forecast comes amid intermittent summer rainfall across parts of the UAE. In recent weeks, several eastern and mountainous regions have had brief but intense showers linked to convective cloud formation, a common feature of the country’s summer weather pattern.

Rainfall intensity has varied from one locality to another, reflecting the highly localised nature of convective weather systems.

Residents and motorists have shared videos on social media showing heavy downpours in eastern mountainous areas, including Shawka and other parts of the Eastern Region. These highlight the sudden and short-lived nature of these weather events.

According to NCM, such summer showers are not unusual in the UAE. They occur when moist air interacts with high surface temperatures, triggering convective clouds that can produce rain and gusty winds. While often brief and scattered, these systems can bring temporary relief from extreme heat.

The ongoing weather pattern is also linked to seasonal transitions, as the UAE enters a period locally known as “Rawayeh,” characterised by increased cloud formation, sporadic rainfall and a slight dip in temperatures before peak summer conditions set in.

During adverse weather conditions, authorities caution residents about risks, including reduced visibility, slippery roads, and sudden flooding in wadis and low-lying areas. Motorists are advised to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic road signs during rain.

Residents are warned against entering valleys and flood-prone areas during rain, as flash flooding can occur rapidly even after short bursts of heavy rainfall.

According to NCM, while temperatures may briefly ease during such periods, the broader summer trend remains intense, with readings expected to climb beyond 50°C at times in the coming weeks.