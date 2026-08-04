UAE authorities issue alert for unstable weather as rains hit parts of country

UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert for scattered rainfall of varying intensity and reduced visibility on Tuesday, August 4. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued alerts for rain and flash floods as well.

The UAE is seeing a period of rainfall of varying intensity this week, from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 7. NCM said that convective clouds, which bring the probability of rain, will form above the UAE throughout the week — particularly towards the East.

The ministry has urged drivers to exercise caution amid such hazardous weather conditions.

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Videos posted online show rain falling in the eastern part of the country. The one below from Storm Centre on X shows the grey and rainy weather in the mountains, the sound of the heavy rains clearly audible.

The video below is shows the reduced visibility on the roads during heavy rains. Earlier, Abu Dhabi released a handbook of guidelines to follow before, during and after periods of unstable weather, including heavy rains, strong winds, hail and fog. Drivers are asked to follow changing speed limits and be careful on the roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange alerts until 10 pm tonight, asking residents to stay vigilant, especially when heading out of doors.

A flash flood alert is also in place until 10 pm tonight towards the East of the country, as heavy rains are expected.