UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to rise gradually; cloudy skies expected at times

UAE Temperatures will witness a gradual increase on Tuesday, as per a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Overall, skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Humid conditions are expected by night and Wednesday morning.

Fog or mist formation is probable over some coastal and western areas.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds are expected to blow, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30kmph.