UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 6°C in some parts

The weather in UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The authority said that light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 reaching 35 kmph.

Temperatures will dip to a low of 6°C in mountainous areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a low of 17°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The mercury will rise to 24°C in internal areas; Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 26°C and 27°C, respectively.