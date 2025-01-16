UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to drop

Residents can expected rainfall in some parts of the UAE, especially at night, on Friday, January 17, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some northern areas with an expected drop in temperatures.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening over the sea by late night with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

