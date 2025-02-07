UAE weather tomorrow: Light rainfall likely, temperature may drop

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over some northern and eastern areas during daytime tomorrow (February 8), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said in its weather bulletin.

Temperature is likely to decrease westward, the NCM said further.

The weather will get humid by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the forecast, there will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds blowing across the country with a speed of 15kmph and 25kmph, which may pick up to 40kmph

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.