UAE weather tomorrow: Light rainfall likely in some areas

Expect a partly cloudy to cloudy day at times tomorrow (January 13), the National Centre of Meteorology said in its weather forecast for the UAE.

It also mentioned a probability of light rainfall over some coastal and Northern areas.

The forecast further says it will become humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening gradually by afternoon, with a speed of 15km/hour and 30km/hour and even reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate, gradually becoming rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.