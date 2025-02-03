UAE weather tomorrow: Largely fair day with light to moderate winds

Residents across the UAE will wake up to a largely fair day on Tuesday (January 4) with skies occasionally becoming partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The weather will be humid at night and Wednesday morning, the NCM weather bulletin said further.

There is also a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds becoming southeasterly winds, freshening at times, are likely to blow tomorrow. The wind speed will be between 10km/hr and 20km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr at times.