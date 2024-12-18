UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy; mist formation likely

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Weather in the UAE on Thursday, December 19, is likely to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the met department's forecast, it could get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas of the country.

NCM also said that there is the possibility of mist formation. There will be light to moderate northwesterly winds becoming southeasterly winds, freshing at times with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph.

The sea conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Dubai will witness a high of 23°C and a low of 19°C. Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, will also be cooler at 23°C and a low of 18°C. Sharjah will witness a high of 24°C and a low of 18°C.