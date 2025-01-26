UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy day expected

Most UAE residents can look forward to a fair to partly cloudy day tomorrow (Monday, January 27), according to the National Centre of Meteorology's weather bulletin.

The skies could get occasionally cloudy over islands and some coastal and northern areas, especially during night, the NCM forecast added.

Further, the weather is likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation in some internal and coastal areas.

Expect light to moderate Northwesterly winds, which would freshen at times, to blow over the sea by Tuesday morning. The wind speed would be 10km/hour-25km/hour, reaching 40 km/hour.

Meanwhile, the sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by late night in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.