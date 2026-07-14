UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy with chance of rain; temperature to reach 45°C in Dubai

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday, July 14, will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds are set to blow throughout the day, with humidity peaking at night and Wednesday morning over some western coastal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are set to reach 45°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. On the lower side, the mercury will drop to 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Sharjah will see a low of 31°C.