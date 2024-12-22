UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall in some areas; light to moderate winds expected

Some residents in the UAE can expect rain on Monday, December 23, as per the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover over northern and coastal areas, increasing the chance of rainfall.

The country has been experiencing rains in recent days, and it is likely to continue until Christmas Day, according to an earlier forecast by the weather department.

While rains are expected in some areas of the country on Monday, the weather will be humid by night and will continue until Tuesday morning, especially in some internal areas.