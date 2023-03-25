UAE weather: Temperatures to rise today, cloudy skies tonight

Humidity levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 6:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon, may be convective over the mountains, becoming cloudy at times westward by night.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai. Mercury will tend to rise today.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

