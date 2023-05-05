UAE weather: Temperatures to rise to 38ºC, dusty day ahead

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 6:36 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a probability of convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow eastward along with moderate to fresh winds, causing blowing dust and sand, especially westward, during daytime.

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 35ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough by daytime, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

