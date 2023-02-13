UAE weather: Temperatures to rise to 32ºC; humid night

Several regional countries, including the UAE, have introduced taxes in the past few years in order to create a more sustainable source of income for the economies
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Low clouds will appear Eastward, by today morning.
Temperatures could be as high as 32ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai. There will be an increase in temperatures today.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
