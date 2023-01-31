UAE weather: Temperatures to increase, yellow, red alerts issued by authorities

Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said the visit would be rescheduled, and new dates will be announced soon
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, with another increase in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures could be as high as 25ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 3ºC in mountainous regions.
The authority has issued yellow and red alerts, warning residents of fog formation. It said, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drops even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 11.30pm on Monday until 9.30am on Tuesday."
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will blow, freshening at times over the sea, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation, especially Northward. Levels will range from 40 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night and Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
