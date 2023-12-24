UAE weather: Temperatures to increase slightly; humid night expected

The winnings has not just impacted their lives but also that of others
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are likely to increase slightly, with weather conditions getting humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Lowest temperature in the country will drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.
A start-up company is offering chauffeur services by drivers in merry red suits
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid asks authorities to ensure that the best care is provided to the couple
Police said that the accident occurred after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes
The aid through the World Food Programme provides refugees with essential food supplies, necessities, and medical services
The meeting also looked at security plans to ensure the safety of people attending celebrations all around the emirate
There will also be services in various languages at churches in Dubai
Um Saeed calls on all mothers and seniors to set a good example for younger generations