UAE weather: Temperatures to increase gradually, hit 26ºC today

UAE: Tennis community rallies round Turkey-Syria earthquake victims; group to donate proceeds from women's tournament
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City and is running until Sunday
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai. Temperatures tend to increase gradually today.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman sea.
Authorities have issued a yellow alert for rough seas today. They say, "Fresh winds, reaching 40 km/h and rough sea with wave height reaching 7 ft in Arabian Gulf, from 12.30pm on Wednesday until 12pm on Saturday."
