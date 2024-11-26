UAE weather: Temperatures to increase; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions at times on Tuesday, according to a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to increase today, with mercury reaching up to 36ºC in some areas.

While mercury can go as low as 16ºC, humid conditions are expected by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow across the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

While the weather is expected to be fair on Tuesday, the weather department had forecast that the country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from Wednesday to Friday.

This will coincide with another low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, leading to the movement of a relatively cold air mass and upper-level winds from the west.

According to the NCM's report, which covers the period from Wednesday to Friday, these atmospheric changes will cause cloud formation across various regions of the country.

It will get increasingly cloudy starting Wednesday night in the western regions. By Thursday, there will be a chance of rain as the clouds are expected to move towards the coasts, islands, and parts of the northern and eastern areas.