UAE weather: Temperatures to increase; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from Wednesday to Friday, according to the weather department
Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions at times on Tuesday, according to a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are expected to increase today, with mercury reaching up to 36ºC in some areas.
While mercury can go as low as 16ºC, humid conditions are expected by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow across the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
While the weather is expected to be fair on Tuesday, the weather department had forecast that the country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from Wednesday to Friday.
This will coincide with another low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, leading to the movement of a relatively cold air mass and upper-level winds from the west.
According to the NCM's report, which covers the period from Wednesday to Friday, these atmospheric changes will cause cloud formation across various regions of the country.
It will get increasingly cloudy starting Wednesday night in the western regions. By Thursday, there will be a chance of rain as the clouds are expected to move towards the coasts, islands, and parts of the northern and eastern areas.
The cloudy conditions will begin to clear on Friday afternoon, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northeasterly, then to northwesterly, with moderate to active speeds, occasionally becoming strong, especially over the sea. These winds will stir up dust and dirt on land, leading to reduced visibility at times.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf on Thursday and Friday, while conditions in the Sea of Oman will be moderate to rough.
