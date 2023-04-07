UAE weather: Temperatures to increase, fair to partly cloudy day ahead

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 6:30 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 9:05 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, clouds will appear Eastward and may be convective by afternoon over mountains, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai. Temperatures will gradually increase during the day.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 13ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 20 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: