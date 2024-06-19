UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 49ºC, wind speed to reach 40km per hour

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 7:31 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 7:45 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Clouds will appear northward and eastward. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Winds will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h reaching 40km/h.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.