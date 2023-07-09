UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC today

With a floorspace of 1,800 sq ft across two floors, the Dubai venue also hosted small to medium-sized events
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 34ºC in internal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime eastward and northward.
