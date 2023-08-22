UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC in parts of country, light to moderate winds to blow

A surprise event was arranged at the hospital with the children, their families, and medical and administrative staff
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times especially over eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
A surprise event was arranged at the hospital with the children, their families, and medical and administrative staff
The appearance of the Suhail star will set the stage for the transition from extreme summer temperatures to milder weather
The promotion will be running until September 24, 2023
Arrivals and departures from the country's four main airports were suspended after a Ukrainian drone was jammed over Moscow region
The ride was officially certified as the fastest vertical launch rollercoaster by Guinness World Record on the day it opened on February 17 last year
Those picking up guests at DXB have to use designated car parks or valet services as access to the Arrivals forecourts is restricted to public transport vehicles
Rulers of other emirates too sent condolences
Members of the public have been urged not to approach the site