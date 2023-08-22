UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC in parts of country, light to moderate winds to blow

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 7:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times especially over eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

