UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC, clouds to appear in parts of country

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 7:27 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds. Some clouds will appear eastward and southward and might be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 70 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

