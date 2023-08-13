UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC, clouds to appear in parts of country

Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds. Some clouds will appear eastward and southward and might be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 70 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far
The incident happened on Al Khawaneej Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street
This year’s theme is ‘Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World’
The initiative by Emirates Global Aluminium is part of the company's effort to mark International Youth Day
The shipment is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts and its policy to stand by countries and people in times of need
More than 3.8 million passengers flew with the airline between April and June 2023 across the carrier’s seven hubs
The move aims to further encourage tourists and residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the emirate
The catastrophic event resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused significant damage