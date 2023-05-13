UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 45ºC, fair day ahead

The programme successfully diverted more than 908,100kgs of food from landfills, resulting in more than 1.35 million surplus meals being saved
The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 20ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 15 to 45 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
In a video, the Dubai ruler explains the journey of the launch and the hurdles they had to overcome to make one of the world's most popular airlines
Mariam AlMheiri elaborates how the UAE is harnessing technology to ensure food security and address the challenges of climate change
A year after he was sworn in as the third president of the country, we look back at the heartwarming moments that have become viral on social media
Buying the right thing at the right time is important to save money, and technology could come handy
Jameel Abdul Latheef has flown people in from countries all over the world, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar
UAE is home to the greatest number of French businesses operating in the Middle East
Emmanuel Macron welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at the Élysée Palace, where they review the long-standing strategic partnership between both nations