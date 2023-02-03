UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 29ºC in parts of country, partly cloudy day ahead

Mercury could dip to 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 6:28 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some Coastal, Northern areas, and Islands, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 5ºC in mountainous regions.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening by afternoon, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust westward.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

