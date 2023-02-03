UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 29ºC in parts of country, partly cloudy day ahead

UAE: Students to interact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi every week during his 6-month stay at ISS
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The day will be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some Coastal, Northern areas, and Islands, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 5ºC in mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening by afternoon, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust westward.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The group plans to forge more partnerships and support various climate action initiatives beyond COP28, with an aim to help the UAE meet sustainability goals
The true beauty of the emirate isn't in how the city looks but in how its people behave, said General Lt Al Marri
The new crackdown covers all areas in the emirate, with inspections running throughout the day
Authority received several reports from customers who fell ill after eating grilled chicken meals contaminated with salmonella bacteria
The domestic helpers had left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room
Hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, he is now running his online trading business in the emirate
Another Filipino expat and a Nepali worker also won the prize and plan to use the money in business back home