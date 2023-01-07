UAE weather: Temperatures to fall with a chance of rain

The D33 Agenda paves the way for a new phase of the emirate's development journey driven by ideas, innovation, enterprise and new technologies
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy becoming convective with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There may be rainfall of different intensities especially over the coastal, northern, and eastern areas, along with a decrease in temperatures.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times with clouds.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.
