UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 11ºC, strong winds to blow

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 6:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.

Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds will blow, strong at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 55 km/hr.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman sea.

