UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 25ºC in parts of country; humid tonight

The day will be fair in general, partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.
Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 85 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
