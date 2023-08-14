UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 25ºC, humid tonight

Residents can call the security service number 8002626 or send an SMS to 2828 to support police efforts to combat these scammers
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. Some clouds will appear eastward and southward and might be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 70 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
