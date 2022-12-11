UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 11ºC, rains possible

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi reiterates full support to meet the objectives and initiatives of the agency
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a chance of the formation of convective clouds, which may cause rainfall over some coastal and Eastern areas.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust during the day.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 29ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
