UAE weather: Temperatures to decrease; partly cloudy skies and rough seas

Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, and partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures will decrease slightly in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the emirates seeing highs of 38°C and 36°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing sand, and suspended dust may reduce horizontal visibility.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
There is a likelihood of a low-pressure area (LPA) developing over the Arabian Sea by next week, NCM said in a weather advisory on Thursday.
A low-pressure area is a region where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of its surrounding locations. It is commonly associated with inclement weather, such as being cloudy and windy, with possible rain or storms.
This potential LPA, however, will have no effect on the country, the Met department clarified.
