UAE weather: Temperatures to decrease; chance of fog

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There will be a gradual decrease in temperatures, especially towards the western parts of the country. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 30°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and lows of 18°C and 19°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist. Moderate to fresh winds will cause blowing dust and sand during the day, especially westward.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate today, becoming rough by Thursday morning, in the Oman Sea.
