UAE weather: Temperatures set to rise; partly cloudy day ahead

The group plans to open 100 pharmacies and 15 pharmacy hypermarkets in India by the end of 2024
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. There is a probability of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon.
Temperatures are set to increase. They could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 50 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 55 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The group plans to open 100 pharmacies and 15 pharmacy hypermarkets in India by the end of 2024
This follows a recent series of demanding exercises, including survival training and a detailed orientation at the Marshall Space Flight Center
Total electorate count in Dubai has reached 73,574 individuals, of which females account for 55%
Pakistan was reportedly the first country to send an ambassador to the UAE, six months after the country was formed
There is an increasing number of UAE residents who are being extremely careful with their spending
During the same period, a total of 8,786 electric scooters and bicycles were also confiscated due to riders' failure to adhere to technical requirements
The incident happened under the Expo bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi
Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer