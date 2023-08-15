UAE weather: Temperatures set to rise; partly cloudy day ahead

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 50 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 55 per cent Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 7:28 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. There is a probability of the formation of some convective clouds eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures are set to increase. They could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

