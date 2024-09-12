E-Paper

UAE weather: Temperatures set to dip to 23ºC; humid at night

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times over the coasts and islands, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust Eastward. There is a chance of fog or mist formation over some Western areas.


The UAE's Met Department has issued a yellow alert for fog. It said that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2am until 9am on Thursday."

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning. Levels will range from 20 to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 20 to 50 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Web Desk

